Tokyo Paralympics 2020: All you need to know, India's big-medal prospects and where to watch

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 schedule, dates: After ending Tokyo Olympics with a gold medal, India para athletes will look to produce a splendid show in the upcoming Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, starting from August 24 to September 5 2021.

India in this edition has sent a 54-member contingent, who were accorded a warm send-off by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday.

Devendra Jhajaria, who has so far secured two golds in the Paralympics game (2004 and 2016), will aim for a third podium in the javelin throw event. Meanwhile, Mariyappan Thangavelu, who has also been honoured with the prestigious Khel Ratna Award after his heroics in Rio in the previous edition, will aim for another gold rush at Tokyo.

World champion Sandeep Choudhary is another big medal prospect for India and will be taking part in the javelin throw event.

How many events will India compete in Tokyo Paralympics 2020?

India will compete in nine sports at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Who is India's flag bearer at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020?

Mariyappan, who had won a gold in the last edition in Rio, will be the flag bearer of the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony on August 24 at Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

When will India begin their campaign at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020?

India will start its campaign on August 27, with men's and women's archery events.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Tokyo Paralympics 2020?

The Indian fans can catch all the live action of the country's para athletes at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Eurosports and DD Sports.

How can I catch the live streaming of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020?

The live streaming of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 will be available on Discovery + app and Prasar Bharati Youtube.

- with PTI inputs