Tokyo Paralympics: India's Manish Narwal bags gold, Singhraj Adhana wins silver in shooting

Indian shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana on Saturday won gold and silver respectively in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The 19-year-old Manish created the Paralympic record as he amassed 218.2 points to clinch the yellow metal while Singhraj grabbed his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with 216.7 points. The Russian Paralympic Committee's (RPC) Sergey Malyshev won the bronze medal.

Singhraj Adhana started better of the two Indians in the final as he was placed in the lead at the table after the first 10 shots while amassing 92.1 points. Manish who finished seventh in the qualification, had a very jittery start to the final as he gathered 87.2 in the 1st competition stage.

Dominating the podium with some fantastic shooting and the Gold and Silver medals are ours! Stupendous shooting by Manish Narwal to win the Medal, and Singhraj to win the and win his second medal at the #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics #Praise4Para@narendramodi @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/KeIoCmOoyn — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) September 4, 2021

Singhraj and Manish then stepped up when it mattered the most as both shooters held their nerves against the early charge of the Chinese pair in the elimination stage. Manish then dramatically dropped to the 4th position after the 18th shot. But in his 19th and 20th shot, the 19-year-old Indian aimed a sensational 10.8 and 10.5 to grab the first place from Singhraj.

#TokyoParalympics | Family of shooter Singhraj celebrates his win in Shooting P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1, as he bags silver medal pic.twitter.com/8IMkojfiAP — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

With a fight against the compatriot for a first-place finish, Manish finished with an 8.4 and 9.1 meanwhile Singhraj aimed 8.5 and 9.4 in his last two shots.

Earlier in the qualification, Manish amassed 533-7x points while Singhraj scored 536-4x points after the end of six series. The Indian duo reached the finals of the Tokyo Paralympics after a good show in the qualification event. Singhraj finished at the fourth position while Manish occupied the seventh spot.