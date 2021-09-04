Tokyo Paralympics: Pramod Bhagat secures gold in badminton

Pramod Bhagat secured a gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics after the 33-year-old defeated Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the finals of men's badminton SL3 class.

Bhagat had contracted polio when he was 5-year-old and is among the best para shuttlers in the country. He had earlier bagged 45 international medals, which include four world championship gold medals and a gold and a bronze in 2018 Asian Para Games.

Meanwhile, India also secured a bronze medal in the same event after Manoj Sarkar defeated Japan's Daisuke Fujihara for a third-place finish.