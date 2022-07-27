Vimalraj, a 22-year-old Kabaddi player died in a tragic incident on Sunday (July 24) in a stadium near Panruti, Cuddalore district. The deceased was second-year B.Sc Zoology student, who studied at a private college in Salem district.

As per reports, the young Kabaddi player died due to a heart attack during a Kabbadi match. Virmalraj entered the opposition half to raid during the game, and later got stopped by the players. As Vimalraj tried to get up after the opponents grabbed him, the player immediately got back on the ground.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Vimalaraj , A 22-year-old student died of heart attack while he was playing kabaddi at Manadikuppam,TN.



From Union territory of Pondicherry Kabaddi Association we announced 1 lakh to his family.



My deepest condolences to his family and friends pic.twitter.com/fbPm46jrDz — Dm Varun (@DmVarunbjp) July 27, 2022

He was rushed to General Hospital in Panruti but was declared "brought dead" later by the hospital. Later on, the youngster was taken to Villupuram Medical College and hospital for post-mortem.

The local police have registered the case and are investigating the tragic incident of the young Kababbi player.