NewsOther Sports
KABADDI PLAYER DIES

Tragic! Kabaddi player, 22, dies while playing match due to suspected heart attack

A 22-year-old Kabaddi player died in a tragic incident on Sunday (July 24) in a stadium near Panruti, Cuddalore district

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 11:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Tragic! Kabaddi player, 22, dies while playing match due to suspected heart attack

Vimalraj, a 22-year-old Kabaddi player died in a tragic incident on Sunday (July 24) in a stadium near Panruti, Cuddalore district. The deceased was second-year B.Sc Zoology student, who studied at a private college in Salem district.

As per reports, the young Kabaddi player died due to a heart attack during a Kabbadi match. Virmalraj entered the opposition half to raid during the game, and later got stopped by the players. As Vimalraj tried to get up after the opponents grabbed him, the player immediately got back on the ground.

He was rushed to General Hospital in Panruti but was declared "brought dead" later by the hospital. Later on, the youngster was taken to Villupuram Medical College and hospital for post-mortem.

The local police have registered the case and are investigating the tragic incident of the young Kababbi player.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What is the National Herald case all about?
DNA Video
DNA: Those states of India which are debt-ridden
DNA Video
DNA: How Freebie politics will affect the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Does the Gandhi family have a copyright on Satyagraha?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Decoding of Depression Business Model
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
DNA Video
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?