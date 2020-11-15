Turkish Grand Prix: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton secures 7th Formula 1 title, equals Michael Schumacher's record

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton on Sunday produced a rich vein of form as he saw off Sergio Perez of Racing Point to win Turkish Grand Prix and clinch the record-equalling seventh Formula One title of his career.

The 35-year-old Briton has etched his name in the history of F1 by equaling great Michael Schumacher's haul of drivers' crowns with three more races of the ongoing season remaining in hand.

Hamilton, who started the race at the sixth spot after Mercedes lost the season's 100 percent pole record during qualifying race, clinched his 94th career win after clocking a best lap timing of 1:42:19.313 on a wet track.

Mexican driver Sergio Perez was second quickest after finishing 31 seconds slower than Hamilton.

The Ferrari duo of four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc were third and fourth quickest, respectively at Istanbul Park. Carlos Sainz Jr. finished the race at the fifth position for McLaren.

After winning the record seventh title, Hamilton said that he is definitely a bit lost for words before adding that the achievement is way beyond his dreams.

"I'm definitely a bit lost for words. A huge thanks to the team. To Team LH for sticking with me for all these years. And to my family.This is way, way beyond our dreams," Hamilton said.

"It's so important for kids out there to see this... Don't listen to anyone who tells you you can't achieve something. Dream the impossible. Speak it into existence. You've got to work for it, chase it, and never give up!" the Mercedes driver added following the win.

The Briton, who clinched his maiden Formula 1 title in 2008, has plethora of records to his name. He now has most F1 victories with 94, most podium finishes (163), most pole positions (97) and most consecutive points finishes (47).

With the win, Hamilton has now taken an unassailable lead over his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in the drivers' championship standings with two races in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi remaining. Hamilton is leading the standings with 10 wins from 14 matches.