हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics

Twitter says Olympics, International Olympic Committee accounts hacked

Twitter said on Saturday that an official Twitter account of the Olympics and the International Olympic Committee`s (IOC) media Twitter account had been hacked and temporarily locked.

Twitter says Olympics, International Olympic Committee accounts hacked
Image Credits: Twitter/@Twitter

Twitter said on Saturday that an official Twitter account of the Olympics and the International Olympic Committee`s (IOC) media Twitter account had been hacked and temporarily locked.

The accounts were hacked through a third-party platform, a spokesperson for the social media platform said in an emailed statement, without giving further details.

"As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners to restore them," the Twitter spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the IOC separately said that the IOC was investigating the potential breach.

Last month, the official Twitter accounts of several U.S. National Football League (NFL) teams, including the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, were hacked a few days ahead of the Super Bowl.

Earlier this month, some of Facebook`s official Twitter accounts were briefly compromised.

Tags:
Tokyo OlympicsInternational Olympic CommitteeTwitter
Next
Story

Gunning for gold at Asian Championships, but eye on Tokyo Olympics: Deepak Punia

Must Watch

PT13M41S

Is Kashmir's Tral 'terror-free'? Watch our special report from ground zero