NewsOther Sports
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

Two Pakistan boxers go missing in United Kingdom after Commonwealth Games 2022

Pakistan Boxing Federation said the team management has informed the Pakistan High Commission in the UK and the relevant authorities in London about the disappearance of boxers Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah Khan.

Edited By:  Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 09:25 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Two Pakistan boxers go missing in United Kingdom after Commonwealth Games 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022: Two boxers from Pakistan have gone missing in Birmingham after the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games 2022, the national federation said on Wednesday (August 10). Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) secretary Nasir Tang confirmed the news that boxers Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah Khan disappeared a couple of hours before the team's departure for Islamabad.

The Birmingham CWG 2022 ended on Monday (August 8). “The travel documents including their passports are still with federation officials who accompanied the boxing team to the games,” Tang said.

He said the team management has informed the Pakistan High Commission in the UK and the relevant authorities in London about the disappearance of Suleman and Nazeerullah. Tang said the documents of the missing boxers have been kept as per the standard operating procedure for all athletes who travel from Pakistan.

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has formed a four-member committee to investigate the matter of the missing boxers. Pakistan failed to win any medal in the boxing competition of the Commonwealth Games where it ended up with eight medals, including two gold, won in weightlifting and javelin throw.

The disappearance of the boxers came just two months after a national swimmer, Faizan Akbar also disappeared while competing in the FINA World Championships in Hungary. Akbar, however, didn’t even bother to compete in the championships and went missing with his passport and other documents just hours after reaching Budapest. He could not be traced since June.

Live Tv

Commonwealth Games 2022CWG 2022Pakistan BoxingBoxingPakistan Boxing FederationSuleman BalochNazeerullah Khan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lesson for those who do politics on Tricolor
DNA Video
DNA: Excessive workout can negatively impact our body
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi compares Congress party's black march with black magic
DNA Video
DNA: Will RJD be able to fulfill the promises made in 2020?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish will have to compete with these leaders before PM Modi in 2024 elections
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar compete with Modi in 2024 elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 10, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Freebie politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What was the biggest reason for alliance collapse between JDU and BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's big strategy to end alliance with regional parties?