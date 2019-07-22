U Mumba Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Updates

Fazel Atrachali-led U Mumba take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the fifth match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

Here are the live updates from the match:

# The U Mumba continue to trail with the end of the first half soon approaching as the Jaipur Pink Panthers extend their lead to 11 points, following a score of 16-5!

# The Panthers continue to pick points with a ten-point lead at the end of the first timeout. The Jaipur Pink Panthers lead 14-4 over the U Mumba!

# The Jaipur Pink Panthers lead 12-3 against the U Mumba following consecutive successful raids by the Panthers raiding unit with the U Mumba raiders unable to strike!

# The U Mumba open their account in the fourth minute after a strong raid as the scoreline reads 4-1 in favour of the Jaipur Pink Panthers with 15 minutes to go!

# Jaipur Pink Panthers take an early lead in the clash following a successful raid by Deepak Hooda, resulting in the addition of two points following a review by the U Mumba. Jaipur Pink Panthers 2-0 U Mumba

# The clash has begun!

# The U Mumba have won the toss resulting in the first raid to be carried out by the Jaipur Pink Panthers!

# The starting seven from both sides is set to start the clash!

# U Mumba skipper Fazel Atrachali has the highest tackle strike rate in the Pro Kabaddi league!

# The U-Mumba starting seven, on the other hand, comprises of Rohit Baliyan (raider), Dong Geon Lee (Raider), Abhishek Singh (Raider), Surinder Singh (Defender), Harendra Kumar (Defender), Fazel Atrachali (Defender), Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder).

# The starting seven for the Jaipur Pink Panthers comprises of Sunil Siddhgavali (raider), Deepak Narwal (raider), Nitin Rawal (defender), Amit Hooda (defender), Sandeep Dhull (defender), Deepak Hooda (All-rounder), Vishal (All-rounder).

# The U Mumba registered a win in their opening clash of the tournament and will be looking to make it two consecutive wins with a win against the Jaipur Pink Panthers!

# Players from both sides have arrived in the stadium!

U Mumba are set to take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the fifth clash of the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday.

The two sides had battled it out in the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament as well, with the Pink Panthers emerging victorious in that clash. However, the Jaipur Pink Panthers led by Abhishek Bachchan have failed to make their presence felt ever since.

The outfit invested in the addition of quality players in the auction for the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League who will look to make their presence felt.

The U Mumba registered a confident start to the tournament with an excellent performance against the Telugu Titans in their opening clash. A super 10 from Abhishek Singh and an astute defensive display were major factors behind the win.

Fazel Atrachali, Sandeep Narwal and Abhishek Singh will be the players to watch out for in the U Mumba camp. The corner combination of Atrachali and Narwal has been hailed as one of the best in the league with the duo making their presence felt in the heart of the defence, with eight tackle points between them so far.

The raiders have further stepped up whenever required with Abhishek Singh a top contributor in the lead role along with excellent support from Athul MS and Rohit Baliyan.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, comprise of an exciting squad consisting of the likes of Deepak Narwal, Nilesh Salunke and Deepak Niwas Hooda in the raiding department. Nitin Rawal further offers good backup with his all-rounder skill.

Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Amit Hooda are reliable defenders in the right and left corner making the combination one to watch out for. However, the squad does not have a lot of experience in its ranks which might be an area of concern.