U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

U Mumba are set to lock horns with the Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi Season 9. U Mumba are in good form as they have won the Maharashtra Derby in their previous fixture. They will depend on Guman Singh to lead the offence and add to his 74 raid points this season. The likes of Ashish and Jai Bhagwan have registered 61 and 45 raid points respectively. Defensively, Surinder Singh and Rinku have been their best tacklers with 31 tackle points each, while Mohit and Harendra Kumar have also contributed 23 and 15 tackle points.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, are in great form at the moment and they head into the upcoming encounter with five successive wins. They have six wins, four losses and two ties in the ongoing campaign. While facing U Mumba, the three-time champions will hope that their raiding duo of Sachin (112 raid points) and Rohit Gulia (78 raid points) do most of the damage in offence. On the defensive front, Sunil has been the Pirates’ best performer with 33 tackle points, while Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and captain Neeraj Kumar have chipped in with 31 and 21 tackle points respectively.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Patna Pirates, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Patna Pirates will be played on November 13, Sunday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Patna Pirates will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Patna Pirates begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Patna Pirates will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Patna Pirates?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Patna Pirates will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Patna Pirates?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Patna Pirates will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Probable Starting Line-up:

U Mumba Probable Starting Line-up: Guman Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Harendra Singh, Shivansh Thakur, Rinku, Mohit, Ashish

Patna Pirates Probable Starting Line-up: Sachin, Rohit Gulia, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Monu, Sunil, Mohammadreza Shadlou

U Mumba VS Patna Pirates Dream11 Team

Defenders: Rinku, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Mohit Khaler

All-Rounders: Monu

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ashish

Captain: Sachin Tanwar

Vice-Captain: Ashish