NewsOther Sports
U19 WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP

U19 Women's T20 World Cup: Indonesia creates HISTORY, qualify for tournament

Indonesian captain Wesikaratna Dewi was ecstatic with the result and has her sights set on the future.

Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

Trending Photos

U19 Women's T20 World Cup: Indonesia creates HISTORY, qualify for tournament

Indonesia recorded a thrilling victory over Papua New Guinea to book their place in next year's inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. Eighteen-year-old bowler Ayu Kurniartini showed nerves of steel as she went into the final over with PNG needing just two runs to win. Kurniartini picked up two wickets off the first two balls of the over and closed the game, booking her team a place in their first-ever ICC World Cup at any level.

Indonesian captain Wesikaratna Dewi was ecstatic with the result and has her sights set on the future.

"I am so happy and so proud of the team, said Dewi. "I cannot believe that we have reached this point, but we are now determined to make all of Indonesia proud of our success at the World Cup," she told ICC.

Both teams put on a show in the best-of-three event with PNG's Dika Lohia winning both the 'Best Bowler and Player of the Tournament'. Her match-winning five-wicket haul finishing with 5/8 in Game 2 was backed up with an unbeaten 25 in a successful run chase.

Acting Chairperson of Persatuan Cricket Indonesia (PCI), Abhiram Singh Yadav said, "We have worked very hard to get to this place and this represents a new milestone for women's sport in Indonesia. I can't wait to showcase our unique Indonesian style and culture with the rest of the world in South Africa."

ICC Tournament Director Rob Gomm said, "The thrilling conclusion to this event has capped off a fantastic week in Bali, Indonesia, showcasing the best of women's cricket in the East Asia-Pacific region. I have every confidence that PNG will grow from this experience, and I wish Indonesia all the very best for the World Cup in South Africa."

Summary of scores:

Match 1

Indonesia 105/9 (20) defeated Papua New Guinea 68 all out (17.3) by 37 runs

Match 2

Papua New Guinea 72/6 (18.5) defeated Indonesia 69/9 (20) by four wickets

Match 3

Indonesia 89/8 (20) defeated Papua New Guinea 87 all out (19.2) by two runs.

U19 Women's T20 World CupIndonesiaT20 World Cup 2022Women Cricket

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!
DNA Video
DNA: India's first Tomb built over Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022