UFC 251: Amanda Ribas defeats Paige VanZant in women Flyweight fight in first round

Amanda Ribas defeated Paige VanZant in the first match of the main card of the UFC 251 at Yas Island in UAE's Abu Dhabi on Sunday (July 12). The women Flyweight fight between Ribas and VanZant ended after 2 minutes and 21 seconds of Round.1 due to tap-out by VanZant.

Brazilian Ribas dominated the fight from the word go and succeeded in taking down VanZant at the end of the first minute. Paige VanZant tried her best to free herself from the grasp of Ribas but arm was strongly gripped by Ribas thus making it impossible for VanZant to stage a comeback.

Ribas locked a clinch, landed knees, and then took ‘12 gauge’ down. The Brazilian opened up a cut too as she tried to lock in a submission.’ PVZ’ managed to delay only for a while, but as she tried to use the cage to break free, Ribas latched on and locked on a brapper armbar on her fallen opponent.

With this win, Ribas continued her undefeated streak in the UFC. The Brazilian is now 4-0 since resuming her career following a 2-year ban due to doping. Ribas defeated Emily Whitmire, Mackenzie Dern, and Randa Markos before moving up a division.

On the other hand, VanZant defeated Rachael Ostovich in her match but she failed to control Ribas and ultimately accepted defeat in the first round itself.

The fight against Ribas was VanZant’s last on UFC contract and she is expected to now look for free agency to prolong her career.