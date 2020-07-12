UFC 251 Fight Island: When, where and how to watch in India, live streaming details, time

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 251 is scheduled to take place on Sunday (July) in Abu Dhabi's Yas Island. The UFC 251 will take place in different phases, including Main Card, Preliminary Card and Early Prelims. The first live Main card clash will take place between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

When and where does the UFC 251 Usman vs Masvidal live start?

The Usman vs Masvidal UFC 251 fight will start at 7.30am IST.

How to watch UFC 251 Usman vs Masvidal Live Streaming in India on TV?

The Live Streaming of Usman vs Masvidal fight in India will be done on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi).

How to watch UFC 251 Usman vs Masvidal Live Streaming Online in India?

In India, the online streaming of the UFC 251 Usman vs Masvidal will be available on Sonyliv app.

UFC 251 Full Schedule for Live main Card, Preliminary Card and Early Prelims

UFC 251 Live Main Card

1 Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal – Welterweight title bout (Usman vs. Masvidal Live)

2 Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Max Holloway – Featherweight title bout

3 Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – Bantamweight title bout

4 Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas – Women’s Strawweight bout

5 Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant – Women’s Flyweight bout

UFC 251 Live Preliminary Card

1 Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka – Light Heavyweight bout

2 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov – Welterweight bout

3 Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry – Featherweight bout

4 Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov – Lightweight bout

UFC 251 Live Early Prelims

1 Marcin Tybura vs. Maxim Grishin – Heavyweight bout

2 Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov – Flyweight bout

3 Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo – Women’s Bantamweight bout

4 Davey Grant vs. Martin Day – Bantamweight bout