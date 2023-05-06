UFC 288 LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo Fight In India?
UFC 288: Checkout the LIVE streaming details of the Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo main event fight for the bantamweight title in India.
Trending Photos
One of the most anticipated events in the mixed martial arts (MMA) world is set to take place at the Prudential Center, New Jersey on Sunday. The main event will see Aljamain Sterling defend his Bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo, which is expected to be a hot contest. The co-main will have Gilbert Burns going against Belal Muhammad.
Henry Cejudo called it time in 2020 as he announced his retirement, vacating the titles he had. Now after three, he is back to re-claim what he never truly lost in an octagon. He is an Olympic Gold Medallist and is also a former two-division champion.
Here are the fights card and livestreaming details of UFC 288
Preliminary Card
Lightweight bout: John Doe vs. Jane Smith
Featherweight bout: John Smith vs. Jane Doe
Bantamweight bout: John Johnson vs. Jane Williams
Heavyweight bout: John Davis vs. Jane Jones
Excited about UFC 288.
Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo is an amazing fight.
I wouldn't bet against Cejudo, but Sterling comes from the same place I was raised more or less and has trained with many of the same people, although we've never met.
May the best man win! pic.twitter.com/KKbDmeFmfC — James Porrazzo (@JamesPorrazzo) May 6, 2023
Main Card
Main event: Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo ( for UFC bantamweight title )
Co-main event: Gilbert Burns vs Belal Muhammad
Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan
Movsar Evloev vs. Bryce Mitchell
Kron Gracie vs Charles Jourdain
UFC 288 Livestreaming Details In India
The live streaming of the UFC 288 will be available on SONY LIV in India and fans can also watch action on Sony sports network on television.
UFC 288 Timings in India
The event will begin at 3:30 AM (IST) with the Prelim Cards set to start from 5:30 AM (IST). The main card will begin at 7:30 PM (IST).
Live Tv