UFC 294: The biggest fighting event is back and this weekend it will have some very interesting fights. The main event is between UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. In other exciting affairs, India's Anshul Jubli will make his debut in the Ultimate Fight Championship today in Abu Dhabi. He will face Mike Breeden who is an experienced fighter with a professional record of ten wins and six losses out of his sixteen pro fights.

Volkanovski steps in on short notice in a rematch that follows their epic clash from earlier this year at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, where Makhachev defeated Volkanovski via unanimous decision. In the co-main event, UFC fans will be treated to a spectacular clash of two well-known middleweights as former UFC champion Kamaru Usman steps in to face surging contender Khamzat Chimaev. (EXCLUSIVE: Anshul Jubli Reveals What Fueled Him Up To Win Road To UFC)

UFC 294 is stacked with compelling storylines: a light heavyweight bout between top contenders Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker; middleweight prospect Ikram Aliskerov welcomes back Warlley Alves to the division; and Said Nurmagomedov and Muin Gafurov will battle to earn a top-15 bantamweight ranking.

Coming back to Anshul, he was born and trained in Uttarakhand. He became the top MMA prospect in India by winning the ROAD TO UFC tournament in 2022. His signing to UFC instantly raised the profile of India in the sport of MMA. Anshul will be looking to add another victory to his flawless record of seven wins and zero losses when he faces Mike Breeden in a lightweight bout on the early prelim card.

First ever Indian fighter signed to UFC, Anshul Jubli makes his UFC debut against Mike Breeden #ufc294 pic.twitter.com/wbIFdNwg3Q — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) October 20, 2023

Here are the livestreaming details of UFC 294:

Where can you watch the main event of Makhachev and Volkanovski?

Watch the LIVE coverage of UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski on 21st October 2023 on Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 11:30 pm IST.

Where can you watch the Anshul Jubli vs Mike Breeden UFC 294 fight?

Watch the LIVE coverage of Anshul Jubli’s debut bout against Mike Breeden at UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski on 21st October 2023 on Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels with the pre-show starting at 7:30 pm IST.

"I am excited for my UFC debut bout and will be looking to put in a stellar performance against Mike Breeden who is a challenging opponent. I have been preparing for this moment all my life and have been tirelessly working towards it. Even now, it seems like a dream. I believe I was built for this, and have put in a lot of hours perfecting my craft, but it still feels surreal. I do understand that I am representing India in the UFC and the crucial role I can play in popularizing the sport in our country. I also understand that aspiring combat sports athletes will look to me as a role model," said Anshul Jubli ahead of his UFC debut.