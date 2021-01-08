UFC fighter Irwin Rivera arrested for attempting to murder his sisters

UFC fighter Irwin Rivera was arrested on Thursday by the Boynton Beach Police Department. According to a report in ESPN, the wrestler is is being held without bail after it was found that he stabbed two of his sisters.

As per the report, the police found two women aged 22 and 33 with multiple stab wounds when they arrived at Rivera's residence. The younger woman had wounds in her back, head and arm, while the other was injured on her back, face, arms and hands. Both the women have been admitted in a hospital.

The women were staying with Rivera at his residence and the incident took place while they were sleeping.

According to the report, Rivera fled from the site but admitted his crime when the Boynton Police tried to contact him. The UFC fighter said that he committed the crime with a brass knucle knife, adding that he did it on purpose as he was following orders by a higher power.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated by the UFC in this regard. The MMA promoter company also released a statement, which read: "UFC is aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behavior consistent with mental health issues. The allegations are extremely troubling and the organization is currently gathering additional information. The investigation is ongoing and any potential next steps including disciplinary action or medical attention will be determined upon the conclusion. Furthermore, UFC has informed Rivera's management that he will not be offered a bout at this time."

Rivera was recently seen engaged in UFC fight against Andre Ewell on September 19, which he lost via a split decision.

Rivera made his UFC debut in May and went on to win his first match in August, when he defeated Ali AlQaisi. He is also the former Titan FC bantamweight champion.