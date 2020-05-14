हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UFC

UFC Jacksonville full results: Teixeira outplays Smith, Rothwell beats Saint Preux

UFC star Glover Teixeira registered a surprising victory against Anthony Smith at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday night. Smith gave a tough competition but he was let down by his corner and referee Jason Herzog who allowed Teixeira to continue beating Smith for too long.

Picture: Twitter/@gloverteixeira

With this win, the 40-year-old Teixeira extended his winning streak to four. Teixeira's dominance can be gauged from the fact that his corner his teeth were falling out after the fourth round. Once the fifth round began, Smith was totally tired and Teixeira punished him badly.

In the co-main event, Ovince “OSP” Saint Preux’s tryst with heavyweight category failed to prove fruitful as he was defeated by Ben Rothwell. After the match, OSP moves to 24-14 in his career while Rothwell improves to 38-12.

UFC Jacksonville main card results

No. 8 Glover Teixeira def. No. 4 Anthony Smith via TKO (punches) 
Ben Rothwell def. Ovince Saint Preux via split decision 
Drew Dober def. No. 15 Alexander Hernandez via TKO (punches) 
Ricky Simón def. Ray Borg via split decision 
Andrei Arlovski def. Philipe Lins via unanimous decision 
Thiago Moises def. Michael Johnson via submission (heel hook)

UFC Jacksonville prelims full results

Sijara Eubanks def. Sarah Moras via unanimous decision
Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer def. Gabriel Benitez via unanimous decision
Brian Kelleher def. Hunter Azure via KO (punch)
Chase Sherman def. Isaac Villanueva via TKO (elbow)

Tags:
UFCUFC Jacksonville full resultsGlover TeixeiraAnthony Smith
