UFC on ESPN 12 event: Dustin Poirier defeats Dan Hooker, Mike Perry tames Mickey Gall

The UFC on ESPN 12 event took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and the event saw some big names of UFC in action, including former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker in the main event. Poirier continued his show in the UFC defeating Hooker in three rounds via unanimous decision.

In the co-feature, Mike Perry took on Mickey Gall at welterweight and won the bout comfortably in three rounds.

Here are the brief details of fights:

Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

Result: Dustin Poirier defeated Dan Hooker via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-46)

Division: Lightweight

Mickey Gall vs Mike Perry

Result: Mike Perry defeated Mickey Gall via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Division: Welterweight

Jordan Griffin vs. Youssef Zalal

Result: Youssef Zalal defeated Jordan Griffin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Division: Featherweight

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Kay Hansen

Result: Kay Hansen def. Jinh Yu Frey via submission (armbar) – Round 3, 2:26

Division: Women’s strawweight

Tanner Boser vs. Philipe Lins

Result: Tanner Boser def. Philipe Lins via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:41

Division: Heavyweight

Luis Pena vs. Khama Worthy

Result: Khama Worthy def. Luis Pena via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 2:53

Division: Lightweight

Julian Erosa vs. Sean Woodson

Result: Julian Erosa def. Sean Woodson via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 3, 2:44

Division: 150-pound catchweight

Takashi Sato vs. Jason Witt

Result: Takashi Sato def. Jason Witt via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:48

Division: Welterweight

Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus

Result: Brendan Allen def. Kyle Daukaus via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

Division: Middleweight

Maurice Greene vs. Gian Villante

Result: Maurice Greene def. Gian Villante via submission (arm triangle) – Round 3, 3:44

Division: Heavyweight