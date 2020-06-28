UFC on ESPN 12 event: Dustin Poirier defeats Dan Hooker, Mike Perry tames Mickey Gall

The UFC on ESPN 12 event took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and the event saw some big names of UFC in action, including former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker in the main event. Poirier continued his show in the UFC defeating Hooker in three rounds via unanimous decision.
In the co-feature, Mike Perry took on Mickey Gall at welterweight and won the bout comfortably in three rounds.
Here are the brief details of fights:
Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker
Result: Dustin Poirier defeated Dan Hooker via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-46)
Division: Lightweight
Mickey Gall vs Mike Perry
Result: Mike Perry defeated Mickey Gall via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Division: Welterweight
Jordan Griffin vs. Youssef Zalal
Result: Youssef Zalal defeated Jordan Griffin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Division: Featherweight
Jinh Yu Frey vs. Kay Hansen
Result: Kay Hansen def. Jinh Yu Frey via submission (armbar) – Round 3, 2:26
Division: Women’s strawweight
Tanner Boser vs. Philipe Lins
Result: Tanner Boser def. Philipe Lins via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:41
Division: Heavyweight
Luis Pena vs. Khama Worthy
Result: Khama Worthy def. Luis Pena via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 2:53
Division: Lightweight
Julian Erosa vs. Sean Woodson
Result: Julian Erosa def. Sean Woodson via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 3, 2:44
Division: 150-pound catchweight
Takashi Sato vs. Jason Witt
Result: Takashi Sato def. Jason Witt via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:48
Division: Welterweight
Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus
Result: Brendan Allen def. Kyle Daukaus via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)
Division: Middleweight
Maurice Greene vs. Gian Villante
Result: Maurice Greene def. Gian Villante via submission (arm triangle) – Round 3, 3:44
Division: Heavyweight