Ultimate Fighting Championship: Cynthia Calvillo beats Jessica Eye by unanimous decision in flyweight debut

American mixed martial artist Cynthia Calvillo defeated her fellow countrywoman Jessica Eye in the main event of Ultimate Fighting Championship in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old defeated Jessica by an unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) in the women's flyweight event of the championship.

Calvillo claimed victories in four out of five rounds after judges Derek Cleary and Sal D'Amato handed the first round to Eye and remaining four to the former.

Judge Eric Colon, on the other hand, gave the first and fifth rounds to Eye and second, third and fourth to Calvillo, ESPN reported.

The bout took place without spectators at the UFC Apex. It was the third event which took place in Las Vegas since Nevada resumed combat sports in the state late May.

Calvillo, who had spent the duration of her UFC career at strawweight, had made his debut at flyweight.

Meanwhile, it was second straight bout for Eye in which she missed weight coming in.

Cynthia Calvillo is ranked 10th in the UFC women's strawweight rankings, while Jessica Eye is placed at the top in women's flyweight.