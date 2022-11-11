UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

The Haryana Steelers will be hoping to bounce back into form when they take on the UP Yoddhas on Friday, but they will face a strong challenge from Yoddhas' raiders Pardeep Narwal and Rohit Tomar. Haryana Steelers' Meetu Sharma has been in top form in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 with 75 raid points in 9 matches. Playing in the vivo PKL has always been a dream for the 20-year-old and his family was particularly thrilled to see him in action on TV when he made his debut in the last season, "My family watches my matches on TV. They were very thrilled when they saw me play on TV for the first time. There are a lot of youngsters in my village (Naultha) in Haryana, who are budding kabaddi players at the moment as well. The persons in my village are very happy to see one of their people playing in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League."

The raider also spoke about how developed a dream of playing in the vivo PKL, "I come from a farming family in Haryana. I stared playing kabaddi in my village when I was 12 years old. There are a lot of vivo Pro Kabaddi League players who have emerged from our village such as Vikas Jaglan and Naveen Sharma. First, we used to play the sport for fun in our village, but once we got to know about the vivo Pro Kabaddi League, we developed an even bigger interest in the game. We started dreaming of playing in the vivo PKL."

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers will be played on Friday, November 11.

Where will the match between UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers will be played at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune.

When will the match between UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match between UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

UP vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice-Captain: Amirhossein Bastami

Suggested Playing XI for HAR vs UP Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi

Defenders: Surender Gill, Manjeet, Mohit Nandal

All-rounders: Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami

Raiders: Meetu, Pardeep Narwal

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha Possible Starting line-up:

Haryana Steelers Predicted Starting Line-up: Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami

UP Yoddha Predicted Starting Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Abozar Mighani, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Gurdeep, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit