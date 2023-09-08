trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659282
US Open 2023: India's Rohan Bopanna Scripts World RECORD, Becomes OLDEST Man To Reach Grand Slam Final

Bopanna reached the US Open 2023 men's doubles final at age of 43 years and 6 months. He broke the record of Canada's Daniel Nestor who had done this at age of 43 years and 4 months.

Edited By:  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 06:24 AM IST
Rohad Bopanna with Matthew Ebden.

India's Rohan Bopanna on Thursday became the oldest male player to reach the Grand Slam final setting a world record after he and his partner Matthew Ebden of Australia reached the men's doubles final at the US Open. Playing at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, the sixth-seeded pair of Bopanna and Ebden defeated the French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 7-6 (3), 6-2 in a semifinal clash that lasted 1 hour 34 minutes.

In the process, Bopanna continued to defy age as he reached the US Open men's doubles final at 43 years and 6 months. Bopanna, the fourth Indian player to win a Grand Slam when he claimed the 2017bFrench Open mixed doubles crown with Gabriela Dabrowski, beat the record held by Daniel Nestor of Canada, who had done the same at the age of 43 years and 4 months. Bopanna is currently ranked 14th in doubles rankings.


This is the second time that Bopanna has reached the men's doubles final at the US Open, after doing so in 2010 with Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi. In doubles, Bopanna, who has won 24 career titles, has a win-loss record of 482–359 (57.3%) in ATP World Tour and Grand Slam main-draw matches, and in the Davis Cup.

He and Matthew Ebden will next play the winner of the second semifinal between the third-seeded pair of Andy Ram/Joe Salisbury and second-seeded Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek in the final.

India's singles player Sumit Nagal congratulated Bopanna by saying the same on X. If Rohan win the US Open title, he could become the oldest man in Open era to clinch a Grand Slam title. Rohan's journey has been inspiring for many in India who want to take up tennis as a professional sport. Bopanna looked a tired man at the end of the semi-finals clash. The pair believes that the form that they are in and the way they are playing currently, they can go on to win the title. 

With inputs from IANS

