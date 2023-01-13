Usain Bolt, world's FASTEST man, LOSES million of dollars from investment account - READ Details Inside

In a shocking incident, Athletics legend Usain Bolt's account lost millions of dollars and a probe has been launched to investigate the same, as per a report. Bolt's manager Nugent Walker told a Jamaican newspaper Gleaner about the incident. He said that Jamaica’s Financial Investigations Division and Financial Services Commission are making a probe in the case. The account from which Bolt's money has been missing is with Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL). The SSL have also reached out to police regarding the same.

A report stated that Bolt came to know about the discrepancies in his SSL account first on Wednesday (January 11). "All the relevant steps have been taken to come to the bottom of this. He’s been with this entity for over 10 years. His entire portfolio is being reviewed,” Walker said.

The manager refused to give further details into the case.

As per the Jamaican newspaper, there seems to be an involvement of a SSL employee in the this case. The lawyer representing this unnamed employee is in constant touch ith the SSL and its lawyers.

Bolt is a eight-time Olympic champion. Additionally, he has world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay respectively. Bolt is, unarguably, the greatest sprint athlete of all time. Bolt took just 9.58 seconds at the 2009 Berlin World Athletics Championships to make history in 100m. No sprinter has ran the 100m in 9.58 seconds or less, making Bolt a one-of-a-kind athletes, born once in a lifetime. In that race, Bolt’s average ground speed was 37.58km/h. He had reached the top speed of 44.72km/h in the 60-80m stretch – numbers fitting for the world’s fastest man.

Bolt, now 36, retired in 2017 from the sport. By that time, his 9.69 seconds record at the 2008 Olympics was third best time in the 100m competition.