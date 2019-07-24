close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Artur Taymazov

Uzbek freestyle wrestler Artur Taymazov stripped of London 2012 gold medal

Taymazov, whose gold in the 2008 Olympics was taken away in 2017 after a re-testing of samples from the Beijing Games was conducted, is the 60th athlete to be disqualified from the London Olympics after the event.

Uzbek freestyle wrestler Artur Taymazov stripped of London 2012 gold medal
Image Credits: Reuters

Uzbek freestyle wrestler Artur Taymazov has been stripped of his London 2012 Olympic gold medal after re-analysis of stored samples, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday.

Taymazov, whose gold in the 2008 Olympics was taken away in 2017 after a re-testing of samples from the Beijing Games was conducted, is the 60th athlete to be disqualified from the London Olympics after the event.

Only nine athletes were caught by anti-doping tests during those Games.

The IOC said Taymazov, who won the men’s freestyle 120kg gold at three successive Games, had been disqualified from the results after a positive test for the prohibited substance Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (oral turinabol).

The Russian-born Uzbek was ordered to return the medal won during the London Olympics. He had also won gold at Athens in 2004 and a 130kg silver in Sydney in 2000. His London gold had made him the most successful freestyle competitor in Olympic history. 

The 120kg silver medallist from London 2012, Georgian Davit Modzmanashvili, was stripped of that medal in January this year after a re-analysis also tested positive for oral turinabol.
Reanalysis of samples from 2012 will continue this year before the statute of limitations is reached by 2020. 

Tags:
Artur TaymazovInternational Olympic CommitteeAthensSydneyLondon
Next
Story

Tour de France: Caleb Ewan claims second stage win as Geraint Thomas takes minor tumble

Must Watch

PT9M51S

Floods continue to ravage Bihar, Assam; death toll mounts to 170