Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes make one-two finish in final Hungarian GP practice

Formula One championship leader Valtteri Bottas saw off six-time champion Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes made a one-two finish in the final practice session of the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Finnish driver Bottas, who clocked the best time of one minute and 15.437 seconds on a cloudy Saturday morning at the Hungaroring, was 0.42 quicker than his Mercedes team-mate Hamilton.

Mexican driver Sergio Perez of Racing Point--who finished the race 0.161 seconds behind Hamilton--was third quickest in the final practice session in Hungary.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and Lance Stroll of Racing Point finished at the fourth and fifth positions, respectively on a track which was left slippery due to an oil and cement dust left behind from a previous Formula Three race.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who began at pole position in Hungary last year, made a sixth-place finish in the practice session.

Hamilton will look to equal Ferrari great Michael Schumacher`s all-time F1 record of eight Hungarian Grand Prix titles when he heads into the race on Sunday.

The British driver is currently six points behind his Mercedes teammate Bottas, who is standing at the top of the standings after winning season-opener in Austria and finishing second to Lewis Hamilton in the Styrian Grand Prix.