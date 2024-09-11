Advertisement
Vinesh Phogat Blasts IOA Chief PT Usha Over Photo Scandal,' Gave No Support...' - Watch

Vinesh Phogat, the first female wrestler from India to reach an Olympic final, had her hopes dashed when she was found overweight and subsequently disqualified.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 01:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Indian sports community was rocked by a recent controversy involving Vinesh Phogat and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha. The drama unfolded after Phogat, who had been one of India's brightest medal prospects, faced disqualification from the women's 50kg wrestling final at the Paris Olympics. The disqualification, due to exceeding the weight limit by a mere 100 grams, marked a heartbreaking end to her Olympic journey. However, the situation took a darker turn when Phogat accused PT Usha of exploiting her vulnerability for political gain.

The Disqualification and Its Aftermath

Vinesh Phogat, the first female wrestler from India to reach an Olympic final, had her hopes dashed when she was found overweight and subsequently disqualified. Despite desperate attempts to make weight—including drastic measures like cutting off her hair and enduring sleepless nights—Phogat's efforts were in vain. According to the regulations set by United World Wrestling, all of her previous results were rendered null and void, leaving her without a medal.

Following her disqualification, Phogat was taken to a medical facility within the Paris Games village. It was here that PT Usha, who had earlier expressed solidarity with the wrestler, met her. A photograph of this encounter, shared on social media, quickly went viral. However, the image, intended to demonstrate support, became a source of controversy.

Phogat's Accusations Against PT Usha

In a recent statement, Vinesh Phogat voiced her dissatisfaction with the IOA chief's actions. She alleged that PT Usha had taken a photo with her on the hospital bed without her consent. Phogat criticized the gesture, stating, “You are on a hospital bed, where you don't know what's happening in life outside, you are going through one of the worst phases of your life. At that place, just to show everyone you are standing with me you clicked a photo without telling me and then putting it on social media to say you are standing with me). That's not how you show support. What was it more than (posturing)!” Her comments reflect a deep sense of betrayal and frustration, as she felt the gesture was more about public relations than genuine support.

Phogat expressed further disappointment, suggesting that political maneuvering had influenced the situation. “I don't know what support I got there. PT Usha madam visited me at the hospital. One photo was clicked... Like you said, in politics a lot happens behind closed doors. Similarly, politics happened there (in Paris) as well. That's why I was heartbroken. Otherwise a lot of people are saying 'don't leave wrestling'. For what should I continue! There is politics everywhere,” she lamented.

Phogat's Political Shift

The aftermath of the scandal saw Vinesh Phogat making a dramatic shift in her career. Just a day after the disqualification, she announced her retirement from wrestling. The situation worsened when her appeal for a joint silver medal, filed with the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), was rejected. In a bid to redefine her public image and continue serving the community, Phogat returned to India and joined the Indian National Congress, marking her entry into politics.

