Vinesh Phogat Hospitalized Due To Dehydration After Heartbreaking Olympic Disqualification

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's Olympic journey took a dramatic turn on Wednesday, August 7, when she was disqualified from the women's 50kg final at the Paris Olympics. The disqualification came as a shock to fans and sports enthusiasts, especially given Phogat's impressive performance throughout the tournament.

Phogat was poised for a historic moment as she prepared to compete for the gold medal. However, her aspirations were abruptly halted when she was found to be 150 grams overweight during the weigh-in on the second day of the competition. The weigh-in, which was a crucial part of the qualification process, proved to be a major setback for the wrestler.

Sources close to the situation revealed that Phogat, who was under immense pressure and excitement leading up to the final, experienced dehydration, which led to her fainting. This health issue necessitated immediate medical attention, and she was promptly hospitalized in Paris.

The disqualification was particularly disappointing for Phogat, who had already made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final. Her performance had generated significant hope for India, as she was expected to become the third individual Indian athlete to secure an Olympic gold medal.

The weigh-in, a standard procedure for ensuring athletes meet weight class requirements, proved to be a hurdle for Phogat. Despite her rigorous training and preparation, the slight excess in weight disqualified her from competing in the final match. This unexpected turn of events has left many disheartened, as Phogat was seen as a strong contender for the gold medal.

In the aftermath of the disqualification, the focus has shifted to Phogat’s recovery. Her hospitalization due to dehydration highlights the physical and emotional toll that Olympic-level competition can exert on athletes. The incident serves as a reminder of the intense pressures and challenges faced by athletes at such prestigious events.

The Weight Controversy: What Happened?



The drama unfolded on the morning of August 7, 2024, when Vinesh Phogat, who had battled through intense bouts to reach the final, was found to be 100 grams over the prescribed weight limit. Despite her best efforts to make weight—including fasting, intense physical workouts, and skipping sleep—the scales tipped against her.



The Indian Olympic Association confirmed the disqualification with a somber statement: “It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand.”

As Phogat recovers, the Indian wrestling community and fans await further updates on her condition. The disqualification not only affects her personal journey but also has broader implications for Indian wrestling, which had high hopes for a gold medal. Despite this setback, Phogat's resilience and past achievements continue to inspire and motivate aspiring wrestlers across the country.