Vinesh Phogat Olympic Medal Case: Why CAS Has Delayed Appeal Decision For The Third Time?

Vinesh Phogat’s quest for justice took another turn when the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) postponed its verdict on her appeal for a joint silver medal in the 50kg women’s wrestling category at the Paris Olympics 2024. Disqualified for being 100 grams overweight on the morning of her gold medal bout, Phogat and her team had hoped for a swift resolution. They, along with Indian fans, awaited the outcome with bated breath after the hearing on August 9. However, the decision has now been delayed for the third time, with the CAS rescheduling the verdict for August 16 at 6 PM Paris Time, or 9:30 PM IST.

Vinesh Phogat Medal Case: Why The Verdict Is Postponed For The Third Time?

According to Article 20 of the CAS rules, a decision should typically be delivered within 24 hours of a hearing. By this standard, a ruling on Phogat’s case should have been made by August 9. Nevertheless, the CAS has cited Article 18 for the delay, which allows for an extension of the decision timeline in exceptional circumstances.

Article 18 grants the CAS President or Vice President the authority to postpone the verdict announcement if deemed necessary due to specific circumstances. The CAS Ad Hoc Division has officially communicated that, in accordance with Article 18 of the CAS Arbitration Rules for the Olympic Games, the deadline for the panel’s decision has been extended to August 16, 2024, at 18:00 Paris Time.

Vinesh Phogat Might Win The Battle

Phogat's lawyer, Vidushpat Singhania, has suggested that the repeated delays might indicate that the CAS is giving serious consideration to the case. He expressed optimism that the extended timeline could be a positive sign, suggesting that the panel is thoughtfully deliberating the matter.

"We all believe that the repeated extensions indicate that the CAS panel is seriously considering the case. If the Arbitrator is taking extra time, it could be favorable for us," Singhania stated. This ongoing anticipation reflects the high stakes and the intense scrutiny surrounding Phogat’s appeal as she seeks to rectify the unfortunate situation and potentially secure a silver medal.