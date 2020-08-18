हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat pulls out of national camp citing COVID-19 scare

Phogat, the Asian Games Gold medalist, will not take part in the month long camp citing the surging COVID-19 cases in the country

Vinesh Phogat pulls out of national camp citing COVID-19 scare
Image credits: Twitter/@Phogat_Vinesh

 New Delhi : Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat will continue to train at her home in Bhiwani as she has refused to attend the national camp, starting from September 1 in Lucknow.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) recently got a green signal from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to hold the national camp from next month, despite the fact that many wrestlers were 'against it'.

Speaking to IANS, Vinesh said she has requested the federation to let her train alone and be exempted from the camp.

"Yes, I am not going to attend the camp. I have informed the federation about it and they have given me the permission (so far)," laughed Vinesh.

"Coronavirus cases are rising and I don't want to take any risk. So, I thought of giving camp a skip for the time being," added the Tokyo-bound wrestler.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Punia and Pooja Dhanda have confirmed their participation.

A total of 26 wrestlers in eight weight categories - five in freestyle and three in Greco Roman will take part in the month-long camp.

The women's camp will be held in Lucknow with 15 wrestlers including Pooja, Sakshi Malik and Divya Kakran. And the men's camp will be held in Sonepat where Bajrang and Narsingh Yadav will be seen in action. Sushil Kumar will train at his own centre - Chhatrasal stadium in the national capital.

According to SAI protocols, athletes, coaches and support staff joining the camp will be given mandatory COVID-19 test upon arrival at the camp and they will resume training after a 14-day quarantine.

Tags:
Vinesh PhogatwrestlingWrestling Federation of IndiaCOVID-19
Next
Story

Selection committee recommends names for Dronacharya, Dhyan Chand Award
  • 27,02,742Confirmed
  • 51,797Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,17,20,713Confirmed
  • 7,76,157Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M32S

Big revelations on anti-CAA violence in Delhi, mastermind tells police the truth