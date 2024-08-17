Vinesh Phogat Receives Heroic Welcome After Paris Olympics Heartbreak, Wrestler Breaks Down in Tears- WATCH

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat returned to India on Saturday, August 17, after her participation in the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024. Upon her arrival at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, she was greeted with a grand welcome by a large crowd of supporters and well-wishers. Among those present to welcome her were fellow wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and prominent political figure Bhupendra Hooda.

#WATCH | Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives a warm welcome at Delhi's IGI Airport



She arrived here from Paris after participating in the #Olympics2024Paris. pic.twitter.com/VlTk0g68Lt August 17, 2024

Vinesh Phogat's impressive performance at the Paris Olympics has made her a fan-favorite, even though her appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a joint silver medal was dismissed earlier this week, leading to an extended stay in Paris. London Olympics bronze medalist Gagan Narang, who served as the Indian contingent’s chief de mission in Paris, also welcomed Vinesh at the airport. He shared a photo with her, praising her resilience and calling her a champion, emphasizing that her inspiration extends beyond winning an Olympic medal.

As she arrived at the airport, an emotional Vinesh Phogat expressed her gratitude to the nation, saying, "I thank all the countrymen. I am very fortunate." Her return has sparked celebrations in her native village of Balali in Haryana, where preparations are in full swing to give her a grand welcome.

In Balali, a total of 750 kg of boondi ladoos have been prepared to mark the occasion. The ladoos, dubbed "golden ladoos" by the villagers, symbolize the pride they feel for Vinesh. Halwai Mandeep Swami, who has been overseeing the preparation of the ladoos, expressed the villagers' excitement, saying, "The golden ladoos are for the welcome of the golden girl of our village." The temple head, Ramkumar, added, "Our daughter is coming home. More than 10,000 people are expected to join the celebration."

Vinesh’s homecoming is not just a return but a moment of pride for the entire village, showcasing the deep admiration and love that the people of India have for their Olympic hero.