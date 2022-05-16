हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Commonwealth Games 2022

Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Anshu Malik in India's wrestling team for Commonwealth Games 2022

The selection for the senior women's wrestling team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games was held on Monday at STC, Lucknow.

Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Anshu Malik in India&#039;s wrestling team for Commonwealth Games 2022
Vinesh Phogat (Source: Twitter)

Indian wrestlers Pooja Gehlot (50 kg), Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), Anshu Malik (57 kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg), Divya Kakran (68 kg) and Pooja Dhanda (76 kg) have been selected to represent the country in the Commonwealth Games 2022 to be held in Birmingham, England.

The selection for the senior women's wrestling team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games was held on Monday at STC, Lucknow.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham, UK from July 28 to August 8.

 

