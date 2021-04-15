हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viswanathan Anand

Viswanathan Anand’s father passes away at 92

Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand’s father, K Viswanathan, died in Chennai on Thursday following brief illness. 

Viswanathan Anand's father passes away at 92
Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand (IANS/File Photo)

Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand’s father, K Viswanathan, died in Chennai on Thursday following brief illness. He was 92 and breathed his last at a city hospital, family sources said. 

A former General Manager of the Southern Railway, Viswanathan is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Anand’s wife Aruna described him as a great support to the celebrated chess player.

“He was a great support to Anand. He witnessed all of Anand’s world championship victories,” Aruna said.

“A simple man, he made sure his son had the right values. He took great pride in his achievements,” she added.

