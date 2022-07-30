NewsOther Sports
AJITH KUMAR SHOOTING

Wait, what! Superstar Ajith Kumar wins four gold medals in shooting, check post HERE

Star actor Ajith Kumar has won four gold and two bronze medals at the Shooting Championship of Tamil Nadu State, which is taking place in Trichy. The stylish South star has won four competitions so far including CFP Master Men team event, 50 metres FP Men team event and STDP Master Men team event. The championship in Trichy begun on July 24 will finish on August 1.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 09:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Wait, what! Superstar Ajith Kumar wins four gold medals in shooting, check post HERE

Star actor Ajith Kumar has won four gold and two bronze medals at the Shooting Championship of Tamil Nadu State, which is taking place in Trichy. The stylish South star has won four competitions so far including CFP Master Men team event, 50 metres FP Men team event and STDP Master Men team event. The championship in Trichy begun on July 24 will finish on August 1.

The Championship, which began on July 24, is scheduled to go on until Sunday. Videos and photos of Ajith Kumar were surfaced around the social media, as he was seen shooting at the Trichy Rifle Club. Notably, he won six golds at the championship last year in Chennai.

Talking his work, Ajith Kumar is currently shooting a film with H. Vinoth which rumored to have the title '#AK61'. The movie is about a bank heist and some of the shooting of the film took place at Chennai's popular landmark Mount Road. Upnext for Ajith is a movie who's director is Vignesh Shivam.

 

Live Tv

Ajith Kumar shootingTamil Nadu Shooting Championship 2022India Shooting

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?
DNA Video
DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022