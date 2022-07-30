Star actor Ajith Kumar has won four gold and two bronze medals at the Shooting Championship of Tamil Nadu State, which is taking place in Trichy. The stylish South star has won four competitions so far including CFP Master Men team event, 50 metres FP Men team event and STDP Master Men team event. The championship in Trichy begun on July 24 will finish on August 1.

The Championship, which began on July 24, is scheduled to go on until Sunday. Videos and photos of Ajith Kumar were surfaced around the social media, as he was seen shooting at the Trichy Rifle Club. Notably, he won six golds at the championship last year in Chennai.

#AjithKumar wins 4 Gold & 2 Bronze at 47th TN state shooting championship.



He is one actor who never fails to follow his passion.



The star excels both in reel and real life.#வெற்றிநாயகன்அஜித் pic.twitter.com/332iHSCSnc — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 30, 2022

Talking his work, Ajith Kumar is currently shooting a film with H. Vinoth which rumored to have the title '#AK61'. The movie is about a bank heist and some of the shooting of the film took place at Chennai's popular landmark Mount Road. Upnext for Ajith is a movie who's director is Vignesh Shivam.