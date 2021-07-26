हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
motorcycle racing

WATCH: 14-year-old motorbike rider Hugo Millan dies after crash at junior championship race

Hugo Millan crashed in an accident involving various riders in the fifth curve of the first lap of the race and although he was able to pick himself up, he was then hit by another motorbike as he tried to get to the side of the racetrack.

WATCH: 14-year-old motorbike rider Hugo Millan dies after crash at junior championship race
File image (Source: Twitter)

Spanish motorcycling has been hit by tragedy following the death of 14-year-old rider Hugo Millan, who lost his life after an accident in the European Talent Cup, a category of the FIM CEV Repsol which is an international championship for teenage riders, that was being held at the Motorland racetrack in the province of Tarragona, northeast Spain, on Sunday (July 25).

The youngster crashed in an accident involving various riders in the fifth curve of the first lap of the race and although he was able to pick himself up, he was then hit by another motorbike as he tried to get to the side of the racetrack.

The race was suspended and the 14-year-old received medical attention at the side of the track, before being flown by helicopter to a hospital in Zaragoza. Unfortunately, he died several hours later.

Here's the video of the crash:

Tributes have poured in for Hugo on social media from all sectors of the sport, from energy firms to bike manufacturers and riders, such as Spanish former world champion, Marc Marquez.

Motorcycling's premier class MotoGP said in a statement that Millan, who crashed at Turn 5, received immediate medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

"We are so sorry and saddened about @CEVMotorcycle rider Hugo Millan's passing," MotoGP tweeted. "We would like to send all our love and support to his family, friends and team. Ride in peace, Hugo."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
motorcycle racingHugo MillanEuropean Talent Cup
Next
Story

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Silver medallist Mirabai Chanu gets thunderous welcome on returning India - WATCH

Must Watch

PT2M34S

Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament on tractor without number plate, FIR can be registered