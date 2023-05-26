WATCH: 211-Shot Rally In Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal At Malaysia Masters 2023 Amazes Fans

During the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2023, an incredible 211-shot rally took place which amazed the fans in attendance. The match was played between Malaysia’s Pearly Tan/ Thinaah Muralitharan and Rena Miyaura/ Ayako Sakuramoto of Japan on Thursday. This long rally took place in the third decisive game of the match. At this time, the Malaysian pair was ahead in the game 16-14.

The rally began for the all-important point and it appeared as if it will go on forever. But after 210 shots, Tan delivered the winner with a drop shot as Sakuramoto could not read the pace of the shuttle. The Malaysian pair, eventually, won the game 21-17, 18-21, 21-19.

Watch the 211-shot rally below:

Speaking about the nerve-racking rally, Thinaah said that the Malayasia pair felt like winners after pulling off the rally itself. "Winning the rally felt like winning the match. I also thought that we won after surviving the rally," said Thinaah.

"I was too excited that it was finally over because it was exhausting and we just wanted it to end fast. When it was over, I really needed a break and I threw the racket as collecting it from the ground gave me some time to rest."

Tan added that the rally was a test of the pair's mental strength. "We knew we were tired but the opponent was tired too. In our minds we wanted to win that shot, so we just mentally prepared ourselves very well and I’m so happy we won the point.”

This 211-shot rally is being seen as longest one in the history of badminton. The previous longest one is said to be a 195-shot rally between South Korea’s Baek Ha-na/Lee Yu-rim and China’s Du Yue/Li Wen Mei at the 2022 Korea Open.