Watch: Avinash Sable misses gold by 0.05 seconds, settles for silver in men's 3000 m steeplechase in Commonwealth Games 2022

Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot won the gold medal, clocking the timings of 8:11.15. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 05:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Indian athlete Avinash Sable clinched a silver medal for the country after finishing second in the final of the men's 3000 m steeplechase event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday. Sable was not initially in the medal contention as he was at the fourth position when he crossed 1,000 and 2,000 m respectively. But in the final 1,000 m, he upped his speed to get to the second position and won a silver for the country. He clocked the timings of 8:11.20, his personal best.

Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot won the gold medal, clocking the timings of 8:11.15. The bronze medal went to Kenya's Amos Serem, who clocked the timings of 8:16.83. Indian athlete Priyanka Goswami clinched a silver medal for the country after finishing at second position in the final of the women's 10,000 m race walk. She clocked 43:38.00, her personal best. She was always in contention for a medal as she was in the first position initially. As she progressed, she lost her lead but by the finish, she was still good enough to come at second position.

Women's 4x100 Relay Heat 1 will take place later in the day in which prominent sprinters Hima Das, Dutee Chand and Sarbani Nanda will take part. Manju Bala will play in the women's hammer throw final from 11.30 pm and Sabe will take part in Men's 5000-metre final from 12.40 am.
CWG 2022 started in Birmingham from July 28 and will go on till August 8. 

