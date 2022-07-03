NewsOther Sports
WATCH: Israel Adesanya enters UFC 276 event in 'The Undertaker' style

Adesanya defended his UFC middle weight title successfully against Cannonier

Israel Adesanya made an electrifying entrance for UFC 276 main event fight against Jared Cannonier on Sunday (July 3). The Nigerian-New Zealand mixed martial fighter entered the octagon just like the famous WWE superstar, the Undertaker. It all started with the famous Undertaker entry music around the stadium of Las Vegas followed up by the lights going dim and smoke coming on the fighter who was entering the octgaon. Israel also wore the trademark hat just like WWE Hall of Famer carrying an urn which had his opponent's name on it.

Interestingly, the UFC event and WWE's special event Money in the Bank live event was taking place in Vegas at the same night. Moreover, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon, all were present at the UFC event to witness the fighting with WWE's event being already finished by that time.

Adding to that, UFC's Israel Adesanya also revealed to Sportbible that he will be interested in a move to WWE in the coming days.

Checkout the of Adesanya's Undertaker entrance here...

Undertaker is not only famous because of his entrance. He's a multi-time WWE and World Heavyweight Champion, a seven-time tag team titleholder, and a Royal Rumble Match winner in 2007, Undertaker has over the years cemented his place among the greatest in the industry.

Since WrestleMania VII in 1991, The Undertaker maintained a winning streak at Wrestlemania that grew to an astounding 21-0, with victories over the likes of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Randy Orton, Diesel, Kane and so many more.

Coming to the UFC event, Adesanya defended his UFC middle weight title successfully against Cannonier. This was Adesanya's 23nd win in a row in the 185 lbs division.

