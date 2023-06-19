Watch: Jey Uso Ends The Bloodline, Attacks Roman Reigns And Solo Sikoa On SmackDown

The Usos shocked the WWE Universe as they betrayed the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the recent SmackDown episode on Friday night. Jey supported his brother Jimmy Uso attacking the Tribal Chief in front of the fans causing The Bloodline to crumble.

On Sunday, official Twitter account of The Usos talked about the latest turn of events against Reigns. They tweeted "It’s not “Betrayal”…If you deserved it…#WeTheRealOnes,". (Meet The Next 'The Great Khali', Arif Saleem Bohru, Who Is First Professional Wrestler From Jammu & Kashmir)

Checkout the post here:

It’s not “Betrayal”…

If you deserved it…#WeTheRealOnes — The Usos (@WWEUsos) June 18, 2023

Roman Reigns was devasted after the betrayal and he was shocked after receiving the signature double kick from Jey and Jimmy. Manager Paul Heyman and Sikoa were left in tears outside the ring amid the betrayal scenario.

WWE has announced a very high-intensity clash between Reigns-Sikoa and The Usos at Money in the Bank in London, England on Saturday (July 1).