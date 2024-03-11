WATCH: John Cena Goes Naked On Stage At Oscars 2024 As He Comes To Present Best Costume Award

WWE superstar John Cena took everyone by shock and surprise when he entered the OSCARs 2024 stage naked. Yes, you read that right. Cena, who is also an actor, came to present the best costume award and had a unique was of telling the world the importance of costumes. He did that by choosing not to wear anything on the stage. As soon as Cena walked on to the stage from a corner, hiding his private parts with winners' envelope, the audience could not stop laughing.

Actor Margot Robbie was seen laughing out loud as the camera flashed her on the screen. It was a brave, comical act and the joke was set beautifully by host Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel was speaking to the audience about the importance of costumes when Cena entered the scene from behind naked. Kimmel was saying, "Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn't that be crazy."

Kimmel was quick to change his mind and continued with the joke, telling Cena he should be ashamed of himself for such an act at an elegant event like the Oscars. To this, Cena replied, "

The male body is not a joke," while appearing on stage with a strategically placed oversized envelope. He emphasized “Costumes, they are so important. Maybe the most important thing there is," prompting another roar of laughter from the audience.

Watch the video of Cena entering the stage nakes at Oscars below:

MARGOT ROBBIE REACTING TO A NAKED JOHN CENA LMAOOOOOO #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BXTN5EiaQ0 — _ (@addictionmargot) March 11, 2024

Coming to the list of award winners on the night, Oppenheimer won most of the awards as director Christopher Nolan won an Oscar for the first time as well as Robert Downey Jr who won the best actor in a supporting role award. Best actress in a leading role went to Emma Stone for Poor Things while Cillian Murphy won the best actor award.

Best costume design was won by Poor Things while best film went to Oppenheimer as well. Best documentary feature film was 20 Days in Mariupol. Best international feature film award went to The Zone Of Interest.

Cena's naked act was quite brave as many photo journalists were there to click the pictures of the mega event and one slip up on his part could have caused him an embarrassment for the ages. Cena, however, ensured he wrapped himsef with a piece of cloth before he announced the winner and delivered the award.