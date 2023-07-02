Watch: John Cena Returns To WWE At Money In The Bank, Demands WrestleMania 40 In London

Reports were suggesting that Brock Lesnar is likely to make a surprise appearance at the Money in the Bank on July 1 but turns out it was the sixteen-time WWE World Champion - John Cena was the one instead. Cena came out after Cody Rhodes who defeated Dominik Mysterio.

Cena entered like he does, absolutely hyped. The 02 Arena was singing his theme song while he entered and he made the crowd go crazy demanding WWE to give the London crowd a taste of the upcoming WrestleMania event.

Watch the video here:



cre Trending Stories

This was Cena's first appearance in the WWE after WrestleMania 39 in which he had a forgetful outing. Coming to his last WrestleMania appearance, Austin Theory defeated fan favourite John Cena to retain his United States Championship. On that night, Charlotte Flair lost to Rhea Ripley in an intense SmackDown Women's Championship match at Enterprise Centre in St. Louis, Missouri, United States on April 1. (Most Successful Captains Of Team India - In Pics)

The Cena vs Theory match was just the kind of start an event as WrestleMania. After a gripping fight between the two wrestlers, Theory hit Cena with a low blow as referee was out of the ring and could not spot this move. He then pulled off A Town-Down to pin the legend and win the match. Not to forget, Street Profits won the fatal-4 way high-flying showcase tag match.