NewsOther Sports
NEERAJ CHOPRA

Watch: Neeraj Chopra celebrates Diamond League success in Switzerland, enjoys skydiving and jetboating

Chopra is likely to miss the upcoming 36th National Games in Gujarat as he will not have enough time to train and participate after a two-week vacation in Europe.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 09:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Neeraj Chopra celebrates Diamond League success in Switzerland, enjoys skydiving and jetboating

Having ended his international season with the Trophy in the Zurich Diamond League here, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is celebrating his triumph in Switzerland with adventure sports like skydiving and jetboating on the menu. Chopra, who is currently vacationing in Switzerland, has confessed his love for the country before and now with some time on his hands has been trying everything from Skydiving to jetboating along with his close group, accompanied by his cousin, coach and uncle. The 23-year-old from Haryana has been posting about his adventures on social media.

In his recent Instagram post, Chopra is seen posing with his javelin in the Swiss Alps. Very recently the athlete gifted his gold-medal winning javelin from the Tokyo 2020 to The Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland.

In what was an iconic moment for the sportsman, Chopra's javelin joined the Hall of Fame, sharing the spotlight with other equally legendary items from India like the hockey stick of Dhyan Chand from the 1936 Berlin Games, the boxing gloves of Mary Kom, and Abhinav Bindra's triumphant rifle from Beijing 2008.

 

Like anyone else, Chopra is making the most of his time off in the beautiful country of Switzerland. He also shared a reel with a glimpse of him snow-tubing and tobogganing at Jungfraujoch, considered the rooftop of Europe, and captioned as "Having snow much fun".

 

Chopra is likely to miss the upcoming 36th National Games in Gujarat as he will not have enough time to train and participate after a two-week vacation in Europe.

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

Neeraj ChopraNeeraj Chopra news updateNeeraj Chopra newsNeeraj Chopra updateNeeraj Chopra SwitzerlandNeeraj Chopra diamond league

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi reaches Samarkand to attend SCO summit
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Hindi is not just a language but a 'mother tongue'!
DNA Video
DNA: Ban on single-use plastic products confined to papers only?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'new drama' on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Who is spreading the rumors of child theft?