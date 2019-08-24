WATCH: Olympian Danell Leyva's excellent save on ‘American Ninja Warrior’

Three-time Olympic gymnastics medalist Dannell Levya made his presence felt with an incredible effort in the National Finals on American Ninja Warrior.

The 27-year-old nearly slipped during the course of an obstacle as he faceplanted onto the last board, with the lower half of his body on the verge of falling. However, Levya managed to hold his own despite the extremely difficult position he found himself in holding on with his arms before further pulling himself back up.

His excellent effort despite being pushed to the brink drew praise and applause from the audience with the excitement evident on their faces.

The Olympian enjoys the unique distinction of being the first Olympian to have reached the National Finals on American Ninja Warrior, despite facing several challenges.

One of the most noteworthy moments during this journey was the manner in which he overcame the difficult ninth obstacle during the City Finals which some of the top participants so far failed to negotiate.

The list of Olympic gymnasts who have been a part of American Ninja Warrior now comprises of gold medalists Nastia Liukin, Paul Hamm, and Dannell Levya.