हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Boxing

WATCH: Passenger harasses Mike Tyson on flight, boxer does THIS to him

The 55-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson reportedly punched a fellow passenger on a flight from San Francisco to Florida on Wednesday evening (April 20). 

WATCH: Passenger harasses Mike Tyson on flight, boxer does THIS to him
Boxing legend Mike Tyson. (Source: Twitter)

Former world heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson lost his cool and punched a fellow passengers on a US flight. The act was caught on camera by fellow passengers and the video soon went viral on social media.

The 55-year-old boxing legend reportedly punched a fellow passenger on a flight from San Francisco to Florida on Wednesday evening (April 20). Such was the impact of Tyson’s anger on the fellow passenger that he was left badly bruised with a bloody forehead.

Cell phone footage, obtained by TMZ, showed that the former heavyweight champion smascked an allegedly over-eager fan in the seat directly behind him. A witness revealed that a man and his friend greeted Tyson while boarding the flight and interacted with him. Soon, the veteran boxer got tired of engaging with his fans and asked them to keep quiet. Not paying much attention to his request, the man continued to speak which irked Tyson and he lost his cool eventually.

In the video, it can be seen that Tyson lost his composure, got up from his seat and turned behind to smack the fellow passenger leaving him badly bruised. Here’s the clip of the shocking incident...

Another video from the flight also showed the aftermath of the incident, with the man sporting traces of blood on his forehead after being hit by Tyson.

“My boy just got beat up by Mike Tyson,” said the man recording the clip. “Yeah, he got f***ed up. Just trying to ask for an autograph. I don’t know what happened.”

As per reports, the man reportedly told the police but it remains unclear if the legendary boxer will be investigated or not. Mike Tyson won a total of 50 matches in his 58-match career and 44 of them were via knockouts. He was arrested back in 1991 on charges of rape and was subsequently sent to six years of prison along with four years of probation.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BoxingMike TysonViral video
Next
Story

Asian Wrestling Championship: India's Sarita Mor and Sushma Shokeen win bronze medal

Must Watch

PT11M32S

DNA: Prakash Parv 2022 - Do you know the killer of Guru Tegh Bahadur?