WATCH: Passenger harasses Mike Tyson on flight, boxer does THIS to him

Former world heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson lost his cool and punched a fellow passengers on a US flight. The act was caught on camera by fellow passengers and the video soon went viral on social media.

The 55-year-old boxing legend reportedly punched a fellow passenger on a flight from San Francisco to Florida on Wednesday evening (April 20). Such was the impact of Tyson’s anger on the fellow passenger that he was left badly bruised with a bloody forehead.

Cell phone footage, obtained by TMZ, showed that the former heavyweight champion smascked an allegedly over-eager fan in the seat directly behind him. A witness revealed that a man and his friend greeted Tyson while boarding the flight and interacted with him. Soon, the veteran boxer got tired of engaging with his fans and asked them to keep quiet. Not paying much attention to his request, the man continued to speak which irked Tyson and he lost his cool eventually.

In the video, it can be seen that Tyson lost his composure, got up from his seat and turned behind to smack the fellow passenger leaving him badly bruised. Here’s the clip of the shocking incident...

Another video from the flight also showed the aftermath of the incident, with the man sporting traces of blood on his forehead after being hit by Tyson.

A man was HARASSING Mike Tyson on a Jet Blue flight, and Mike had to put hands on him to stop the harassment. pic.twitter.com/NDjrfntrxn — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) April 21, 2022

“My boy just got beat up by Mike Tyson,” said the man recording the clip. “Yeah, he got f***ed up. Just trying to ask for an autograph. I don’t know what happened.”

As per reports, the man reportedly told the police but it remains unclear if the legendary boxer will be investigated or not. Mike Tyson won a total of 50 matches in his 58-match career and 44 of them were via knockouts. He was arrested back in 1991 on charges of rape and was subsequently sent to six years of prison along with four years of probation.