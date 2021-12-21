हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Boxing

WATCH: THIS boxer thrashed with 236 punches by a 7-time world champion and left unrecognizable after bout

Boxer Miriam Gutierrez was left unrecognizable after her fight with 7-time world champion Amanda Serrano.

WATCH: THIS boxer thrashed with 236 punches by a 7-time world champion and left unrecognizable after bout
Miriam Gutierrez (left) and Amanda Serrano during the fight. (Source: Twitter)

Amanda Serrano and Miriam Gutierrez competed in an undercard fight of the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley mega-event. Boxer Miriam Gutierrez was so badly punished by her opponent Amanda Serrano that her face was almost unrecognizable after the fight.

The event, that took place in Florida, saw Gutierrez lose by a major margin in points, unanimous decision by all three judges were 99-90, 99-91 and 100-90. The seven-time world champion Serrano showed no mercy on her Spanish opponent Gutierrez. During the 10 rounds, Gutierrez was punched 236 times by Serrano and 37 of the punches were landed in the first round itself.

The Spaniard Gutierrez still showed her love for boxing after the defeat and respect to her opponent Serrano on Instagram, sharing a series of pictures after the fight.

Serrano also showed respect to Gutiérrez's heart, telling reporters: "I want to thank my dance partner Miriam Gutiérrez. She didn't come to lay down. This isn't a sad or bitter loss. It's a dignified one. It was a war from the get-go until the end. It's been an honour."

Amanda Serrano now aims a clash against the undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor next year. Taylor also defeated Gutierrez last year and Serrano vs Taylor was about to go down until the coronavirus pandemic led to spoil the mega-clash.

Taylor's promoter said he is confident a deal can soon be signed for the clash against Serrano. "We've been speaking with Most Valuable Promotions and we want to do it here in New York," Hearn told the Daily Mirror in November. "Katie and Serrano fight in December, so I'm looking for the end of April for that fight or something like that."

Talking about the main event, Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in their rematch on Saturday night (December 19), with a thunderous overhand right in the sixth round to make his professional record to 5-0. Paul also claimed that he is "making history".

