JOHN CENA

WATCH: WWE Superstar John Cena Sings Shah Rukh Khan's Bholi Si Surat Song, Video Goes Viral

WWE Superstar John Cena sings 'Bholi Si Surat' Bollywood song.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 04:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shah Rukh Khan undeniably stands as one of the most influential stars globally. His magnetic presence and stellar performances have garnered him an unparalleled fan following, a community that even WWE champion John Cena is counted among. A video circulating on the internet shows the wrestler charmingly singing a few lines from SRK's iconic song, 'Bholi Si Surat' from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, capturing hearts across the web.

Watch the video here:

Shah Rukh Khan's latest appearance was in Dunki, which has been phenomenally successful at the global box office. In a conversation with Raya Abirached, Shah Rukh discussed his upcoming project, stating, "I think I'll kickstart one around March-April. I've been aiming to delve into a film that resonates more with my current age, still portraying the protagonist and the star."

Fans are eagerly anticipating this movie. Additionally, Khan is rumored to be starring alongside KGF star Yash in Toxic, although no official confirmation has been provided yet.

