हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Anti-Doping Agency

Weightlifter Seema banned for four years over doping

Seema had finished sixth in the women's 75kg competition at the Gold Coast CWG.  

Weightlifter Seema banned for four years over doping
Image Credits: Twitter/@NADAIndiaOffice

2017 Commonwealth Championships silver medallist weightlifter Seema has been handed with a four-year ban for doping by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

In an official statement, NADA said Seema's dope sample was collected this year during 34th Women National Weightlifting Championship held in Vishakhapatnam.

"The analysis report of her sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for presence of a prohibited substance namely Hydroxy-4-methoxy Temoxifen (Metabolite of Tamoxifen), Selective Estrogen Receptor Modular (SERM) Metenolone, Anabolic Steroid Ostarine ( Enobosram), Selective Androgen Receptor Modular (SARM)."

All these substances are there in WADA Prohibited List of 2019.

"Her offence became more serious as the presence of prohibited substances were found in her system during an ongoing Championship to enhance her performance which amounted to a clear cut case of cheating and outright violation of National Anti-Doping Rules," said the agency.

Earlier this month, she had been sanctioned for a period of four years by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel of ADA following the hearing on her positive test for banned performance-enhancing drugs.

Seema had finished sixth in the women's 75kg competition at the Gold Coast CWG.
 

 

Tags:
National Anti-Doping Agency2017 Commonwealth ChampionshipsGold Coast CWG
Next
Story

Indian boxer Sumit Sangwan gets one-year ban for dope test failure

Must Watch

PT6M18S

'Red Alert' of winters, first time cold waves for 14 consecutive days since 1901