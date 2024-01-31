The pride of Indian men's tennis, Rohan Bopanna, basked in a hero's welcome at the Bengaluru Airport as he returned home triumphantly following his historic win at the Australian Open. The city witnessed a surge of joy and pride as fans, eager to catch a glimpse of the world's No. 1 men's doubles player, gathered in large numbers to welcome their tennis icon. A heartwarming video circulating on the internet captured the moment as Bopanna, with a beaming smile, waved at his fans amidst the jubilant reception. The atmosphere was nothing short of festive, emphasizing the immense support and adoration the tennis star enjoys in his homeland.

VIDEO | Visuals of celebrations at Bengaluru Airport as ace tennis player Rohan Bopanna arrives after Australian Open triumph.#RohanBopanna #AustralianOpen2024 pic.twitter.com/mTEbtmihJF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 30, 2024

Australian Open Glory

Bopanna, in collaboration with his Australian partner Matthew Ebden, secured his second Grand Slam title by clinching the men's doubles trophy at the Australian Open. The Indo-Australian duo displayed stellar performance, defeating the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in straight sets, 7-6, 7-5, at the Rod Laver Arena on January 27.

Family Support and Fan Cheers

The victory wasn't only celebrated on the court, as Bopanna received overwhelming support not just from the crowd but also from his family. His wife, daughter Tridha, and in-laws were present at the venue, creating a memorable moment for the champion and his loved ones.

Gratitude Amidst Triumph

In an emotional on-court interview, Bopanna expressed gratitude to his family, especially his wife and daughter, for their unwavering support. Reflecting on his journey, he shared, "Perseverance inside me just kept me going. I changed so many things & found a wonderful partner."

Ranking Triumph

Bopanna's victory alongside Ebden catapulted them to the top of the ATP men's doubles rankings, with Bopanna securing the No. 1 spot and Ebden closely following at No. 2, both with 8450 official points.

On Top of the World at 43

Rohan Bopanna, at the age of 43, became the oldest man to claim the World No. 1 spot in men's doubles, adding another milestone to his illustrious career. Speaking to India Today, he shared, "I am on top of the world, being ranked number one. So definitely, you know, there's nothing better than being at level 43 and number one."

Inspirational Reception

The warm reception extended beyond Indian borders, with global tennis enthusiasts and players acknowledging Bopanna's remarkable achievement. From Rafael Nadal to emerging talents like Sumit Nagal, the tennis world showered praise on the veteran player.

A Triumph of Perseverance

Bopanna's journey to the top was not without its challenges. The tennis stalwart admitted contemplating retirement in the past but credited perseverance for his continued success. "I am proud to have achieved this Grand Slam triumph," he declared, reflecting on his remarkable resilience.

Dream Partnership

The partnership with Matthew Ebden proved to be a game-changer for Bopanna, rejuvenating his hunger for major trophies. From winning the ATP 250 title in Doha to reaching the Wimbledon semi-final, the duo showcased remarkable synergy throughout the season.

Historic Homecoming

Bengaluru celebrated Bopanna's return with unparalleled joy, showcasing the city's love for its tennis hero. The historic achievement at the Australian Open cements Bopanna's legacy as a tennis icon, inspiring generations and setting new benchmarks for Indian tennis on the global stage.