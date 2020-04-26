We've had tentative talks for Manny Pacquiao-Terence Crawford bout, says boxing promoter Bob Arum

At a time when all the sporting activities across the globe are at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, boxing promoter Bob Arum has not given up hopes of a mega-fight between Filipino professional Manny Pacquiao and American's Terence Crawford.

Earlier, Arum used to think that Pacquiao would unlikely to get a chance to beat Crawford as the American boxer was too good and too young for him.There have been several talks of a possible bout between the duo in the past, but the plans never prospered.

With Pacquiao's next opponent is yet to be decided amid the novel coronavirus, the 88-year-old promoter now said that there had been a tentative talks for the fight between the Filipino and Crawford before COVID-19 appeared.

“These are tentative talks.To make it happen, we’d have to do it outside of the United States, and outside of the Philippines, of course. And we’d have to make it work with a big site fee," Arum told boxingscene.com.

There was a time when Arum, whose company is Top Rank Inc., and Pacquiao's trainer Freddie Roach were not much in favour of the Filipino facing Crawford.

However, they now believe the Pac-Man now has a good chance to beat the American, given the fact that Pacquiao has been a top name in boxing for a while now and that he had defeated Keith Thurman to conquer the WBA (Super) Welterweight title at the age of 40.

Pacquiao, who has been on the sidelines since July of last year, was targeting a return this summer before coronavirus happened and halted all of his plans.

“If I had to bet the fight, I’d bet Crawford.But now I think Pacquiao is in there with a good chance. There’s no question that it’ll be an entertaining fight. Manny seems dedicated again. I’ve had that situation before, where guys get to be a little older, but somehow their skills aren’t diminished. Look at ‘Big’ George Foreman winning the [heavyweight] title at 45," Arum said.

Arum further said that in case the site fee was large enough, the bout could take place at a huge site and for free without speactator due to coronavirus fear.

“If somebody was willing to put up a big site fee, and do it without fans for the publicity, that might work.Or maybe not do it without fans, but do it with safe-distance seating, which I’ve been exploring," he stated.

Pacquiao parted ways with his promoter Arum following his shocking defeat at the hands of Australian underdog Jeff Horn in July 2017. However, its seems the Filipino apparently is willing to work with his former promoter in order to have a fight against Crawford.