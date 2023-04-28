WFI Sexual Harassment Case: Sania Mirza To Irfan Pathan, Athletes Who Have Joined Forces With Protesting Wrestlers

Protesting wrestlers who are fighting to clean the mess at the Westling Federation of India (WFI) are beginning to get support from fellow athletes from other sports. After Vinesh Phogat slammed cricketers, shuttlers and boxers for keeping quiet even as wrestlers continue to struggle on the streets of Delhi, star Indian athletes like Sania Mirza, Irfan Pathan and Nikhat Zareen have tweeted in support of the grapplers. The wrestlers started a social media campaign called #Istandwithmychampions and many reactions from Indian sport stars have started to come using the same hashtag.

Sania Mirza hopes justice is served

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza said thtr watching the female athletes protest on the streets is difficult, hoping for justice to be served as soon as possible. "As an athlete but more as a woman this is too difficult to watch .. they’ve brought laurels to our country and we have all celebrated them , with them .. if you have done that then it’s time to now stand with them in this difficult time too .. this is a highly sensitive matter and serious allegations.I hope whatever the truth is justice is served.. sooner rather than later," Wrote Sania.

It breaks my heart to see our Olympic & World medallists in this state. Sportspeople also serve the nation by bringing glory & laurels.

I sincerely hope & pray that the law takes its own course and justice is served at the earliest__

Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh react

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan did not mention the plight of wrestlers in his tweet but indirectly pointed to the same wrestlers vs WFI fight that is going on currently. He tweeted: "Indian athletes are always our pride not only when they get medals for us…". Harbhajan Singh was more direct in his support for the grapplers, saying it pains him to see the 'pride of the country' in such a condition, protesting on the streets. "Sakshi, Vinesh are India's pride. I am pained as a sportsperson to find pride of our country coming out to protest on the streets. I pray that they get justice," wrote Harbhajan. Virender Sehwag showed his displeasure to see the star wrestlers struggling for their demands on the streets.

Nikhat Zareen, Rani Rampal join forces too

Two-time World Champion boxer Nikhat Zareen and former Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal too lent support to Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and other wrestlers who have been protesting in Delhi to oust WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Nikhat tweeted: "It breaks my heart to see our Olympic & World medallists in this state. Sportspeople also serve the nation by bringing glory & laurels. I sincerely hope & pray that the law takes its own course and justice is served at the earliest. Jai Hind."

Rani called for quick justice for the wrestlers, saying it pains her heart to see the wrestlers protest in the streets. "Extremely painful to see our renowned wrestlers demanding justice on the streets of India. It tears me apart to see my fellow athletes in this situation who have worked hard in their lives and won great laurels for our beloved country. They deserve justice."

Other athletes who have spoken up in favour of the wrestlers include Olympic champions Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra, Navjot Singh Sidhu. Cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have not spoken up on the issue yet.