The Paris Paralympics 2024 has been a watershed moment for Indian para-athletes, who have etched their names in the annals of sports history. The Indian contingent has surpassed its previous best medal haul from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, achieving a record-breaking total of 20 medals. This achievement marks a new zenith in India's sporting history and reflects the unwavering determination and skill of its athletes.

Record-Breaking Performance



In a dazzling display of athletic prowess, India clinched a total of 20 medals at the Paris Paralympics 2024, surpassing its previous record of 19 medals from Tokyo. The impressive tally includes three golds, seven silvers, and ten bronze medals. The dramatic ascent in the medal count over the course of just a few days underscores the growing strength and competitiveness of Indian para-athletes on the global stage.



Standout Performances



The standout performances of the Indian team were nothing short of spectacular. Avani Lekhara made headlines by winning India's first gold medal at the Paris Games. Her performance in the women’s 10m air rifle final, where she scored 249.7 points, was not only a personal best but also a testament to her unyielding dedication. Mona Agarwal added to the nation's medal tally by securing a bronze in the same event, showcasing India's depth in shooting.



In the men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event, Manish Narwal overcame a mid-match slump to claim a silver medal with 234.9 points. His resilience and comeback performance highlight the intense mental and physical preparation required at this level of competition. Similarly, Rubina Francis and Preeti Pal contributed to the bronze haul in the P2 women's 10m air pistol SH-1 final and the 100m T35 event, respectively, with commendable performances.



Nishad Kumar won silver in the men’s high jump T47 with a leap of 2.04 meters, while Yogesh Kathuniya added another silver in the men’s discus throw F56 final. The archery duo of Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi clinched bronze in the mixed team compound event, displaying India's growing prowess in archery.



Gold Medal Glory



The gold medal performances were particularly memorable. Sumit Antil successfully defended his title in the men’s javelin throw F64, breaking his own record twice and proving his dominance in the field. Nitesh also achieved gold in para-badminton, overcoming Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in a thrilling final to secure the top spot on the podium.



Deepthi Jeevanji secured a bronze in the women's 400m T20 final, adding to India's impressive tally. The athletics arena saw double podium finishes with Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu earning silver and bronze in the men’s high jump T6 final, respectively.



The Impact of This Achievement



India's performance at the Paris Paralympics 2024 is a clear indicator of the nation's increasing focus on para-sports and the support structures being put in place for athletes with disabilities. The record medal tally not only reflects the athletes' hard work and determination but also signals a shift in how disability sports are perceived and supported in India.



The success in Paris is a testament to the rigorous training programs, the support from the National Paralympic Committee, and the athletes' relentless pursuit of excellence. As India continues to build on this success, the legacy of the Paris Paralympics will undoubtedly inspire future generations of athletes to aim higher and achieve greater.