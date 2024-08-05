When Will Neeraj Chopra Be In Action At Paris Olympics 2024? Live Streaming, Schedule, Head To Head; All You Need To Know

As the Paris Olympics 2024 approaches its climax, India's medal hopes are firmly pinned on one man – Neeraj Chopra. The reigning Olympic javelin champion, who captured the nation’s heart with his historic gold in Tokyo, is set to compete on August 6. With India’s tally standing at a modest three bronze medals, the pressure on Neeraj to deliver gold is immense.

Rising from Humble Beginnings

Neeraj Chopra’s journey is nothing short of inspirational. Hailing from a small village in Haryana, he discovered his passion for javelin at a young age. His relentless dedication and hard work catapulted him to the top of the world rankings. His gold medal in Tokyo was a watershed moment for Indian athletics, making him a national hero overnight.

The Event: When and Where to Watch

Neeraj will compete in the javelin throw event on August 6, with the qualification round starting at 1:50 PM IST for Group A and 3:20 PM IST for Group B. Should he advance, the final is scheduled for August 8 at 11:55 PM IST. Fans can catch the action live on the Sports18 Network or stream it online via the JioCinema app and website.

The Weight of a Nation’s Expectations

Neeraj is well aware of the expectations resting on his shoulders. “Every throw is for the 1.4 billion people back home,” he often says. His preparation has been meticulous, with rigorous training routines ensuring he is in peak form. Competing against the world's best, Neeraj’s technique, strength, and mental fortitude will be tested to the limit.

Key Competitors: A Battle of Titans

The competition is fierce, with several athletes poised to challenge Neeraj’s supremacy. Among them is Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who has a personal best throw of 90.18m, and Johannes Vetter from Germany, whose throw of 97.76m is the second-longest in history. India’s Kishore Jena, with a best of 87.54m, also poses a significant challenge. These rivalries, particularly between Neeraj and Arshad, are set to add extra excitement to the event.

The Elusive 90m Mark

One of Neeraj’s goals has been to surpass the 90m mark, a feat he has narrowly missed with a personal best of 89.94m. This milestone remains a significant target for Neeraj, as achieving it would solidify his status among the all-time greats of the sport.

How to Watch

The Paris Olympics 2024 is being broadcast live on various channels of the Sports18 Network, including Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD, Sports18 Khel, and Sports18 2. For online viewers, the event can be streamed on the JioCinema app and website, free of cost.

The Road Ahead

Neeraj’s performance in Paris will be a defining moment not just for his career, but for Indian sports. A gold medal would be a personal triumph and a monumental moment of national pride, showcasing India’s prowess on the global stage. As the nation watches with bated breath, Neeraj Chopra’s quest for gold promises to be a thrilling chapter in Olympic history.