When Will Pro Kabaddi 2024 Season Start? Telugu Titans to Face Bengaluru Bulls in Opening Fixture; PKL Announces Season 11 Schedule

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to captivate fans once again as Season 11 prepares to launch with an exhilarating clash between the Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls. The highly anticipated opener will take place on October 18 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, promising a thrilling start to what is expected to be a remarkable season.

Season 11 Kickoff: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls

The season opener will feature the Telugu Titans, led by their star raider Pawan Sehrawat, who is expected to light up the court with his dynamic play. The Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will see the return of the prolific Pardeep Narwal. This match will be a clash of titans as Sehrawat and Narwal, two of the most formidable players in the league, go head-to-head. Kabaddi enthusiasts should brace themselves for a high-octane encounter that will set the tone for the rest of the season.

Star Performances and Key Players

The excitement surrounding PKL Season 11 is amplified by the presence of several key players who have made headlines during the recent player auction. U Mumba’s Sunil Kumar, who was acquired for a record-breaking Rs 1.015 crore, is expected to make a significant impact with his defensive prowess. Meanwhile, Naveen Kumar, one of the star raiders for Dabang Delhi K.C., will be a player to watch as he showcases his attacking skills against Kumar.

In a historic turn of events, the PKL Season 11 auction saw a new record set with eight players being sold for over Rs 1 crore each. The Tamil Thalaivas made headlines by acquiring Sachin for a staggering Rs 2.15 crore, making him the most expensive player in the auction. This substantial investment highlights the growing appeal and competitive nature of the league.

Format and Venues: A Three-City Extravaganza

The 2024 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will return to its popular three-city format. The season will commence in Hyderabad, with the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium hosting matches from October 18 to November 9. Following this, the action will shift to the Noida Indoor Stadium, where the second leg will run from November 10 to December 1. The final leg of the season will take place at the Balewadi Badminton Stadium in Pune from December 3 to December 24.

Fans across these cities can look forward to an exhilarating series of matches, featuring high-intensity kabaddi action. The PKL’s decision to rotate venues ensures that the excitement is spread across multiple regions, enhancing accessibility and engagement for fans nationwide.

Record-Breaking Auction Highlights



The recent player auction in Mumbai set new benchmarks in the PKL's history. Ajith V Kumar emerged as the most expensive player in Category C, securing a deal with Puneri Paltan for Rs 66 lakh. Jai Bhagwan’s acquisition by Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 63 lakh also underscores the league’s competitive spirit. In Category D, Arjun Rathi was bought by Bengal Warriorz for Rs 41 lakh, while Mohd. Amaan and Stuwart Singh were purchased by Puneri Paltan and U Mumba respectively, further highlighting the high stakes and strategic investments made by the franchises.